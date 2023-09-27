Eastbourne mayor visits new 445-home development in Willingdon
Barratt Homes welcomed Cllr Candy Vaughan to its Meadowburne Place development in Lower Willingdon as she met the site team.
The mayor said: “It was great to be down onsite with representatives from Barratt Southern Counties this afternoon hearing about the next steps for the development and how the property market is faring in Lower Willingdon. It is important to ensure the local community is integrated with those moving onto the development, so I was pleased to hear the widespread community engagement that has been consistently pursued over the past few years, and is set to continue as Meadowburne Place grows further.”
Here are some pictures from inside the 445-home development which is expected to be completed in 2024.
Cllr Vaughan met with development director James Pugh, assistant site manager Jo Wilkinson, sales manager Ian Corney, and marketing manager Phil Hurring to find out more about the homes at Meadowburne Place and the local community work that Barratt Southern Counties is undertaking.
Mr Hurring said: “It was a pleasure to welcome Mayor Candy Vaughan to site and introduce her to our established development right in the heart of Lower Willingdon. Meadowburne Place is a key development in the area and we were able to give Mayor Vaughan a tour of our new ‘Ellerton’ show home that has recently launched as well as our four-bedroom ‘Radleigh’ show home. We also took the mayor around the wider development, including visiting the new playground that is due to open in the near future.”
The ‘Ellerton’ show home was designed by Suzanne Thomas and her team at BLOCC Interiors, an interior design company that was tasked with creating a contemporary home for first-time buyers and second-steppers, many of whom are local families. The ‘Ellerton’ itself is positioned along a quiet road and includes a two-car driveway, with an equipped playground nearby.
Ms Thomas, who is a creative director at BLOCC Interiors, added: “There was plenty of scope to get creative with the ‘Ellerton’ as this home is perfect for entertaining.”
All homes at Meadowburne Place, starting from £329,995, have been constructed with energy efficiency in mind, with measures in place such as energy efficient boilers and high levels of insulation.