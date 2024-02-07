Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In new data compiled by Online Mortgage Advisor, it has discovered where British homeowners stay the longest and where people move on and sell the quickest.

Homeowners in Eastbourne live in their homes on average 10 years, five months and 18 days. This is longer than most other places in the South East

Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tandridge, in Oxted, homeowners live the longest in their homes with an average tenure length of 11 years, five months and 22 days. This is not only the longest tenure in South East but sixth longest in the country.

Eastbourne is one of the South East's top picks when it comes to finding a 'forever home', new data has revealed. (Photo by Jon Rigby)

In Eastbourne, the property type people stay the longest in, are semi-detached properties with an average tenure length of 11 years, one month and 23 days.

Detached comes next with an average length of 10 years, nine months and 18 days.

Flats are in third with an average tenure length of 10 years, one month and eight days.

The property type Eastbourne locals have the shortest tenure length is terraced with an average length of 9 years, 10 months and 25 days.

Paula Higgins, Chief Executive of HomeOwners Alliance said: “I think it’s not just the house, it’s definitely the community. People will choose to live longer in certain homes because they’re part of a community and they’ve got ties to the community.”