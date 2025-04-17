Edwardian property with panoramic sea views comes on the market in Worthing

The semi-detached house, in Brighton Road, has stunning panoramic sea views, being directly opposite the beach, and there is even an enclosed balcony to enjoy the view.

Accommodation includes four bedrooms and three reception rooms, though one reception room is currently being used as a fifth bedroom.

The agents say it is all beautifully presented, combining generous living space with timeless character, and there a well-maintained garden, driveway and garage.

The sea vista takes centre stage in the south-facing living room and there is ample room for multiple seating arrangements to make the most of the outlook.

The kitchen offers extensive worktop space, an integrated double oven and a five-ring gas hob, with room for additional appliances. Flowing from the kitchen, the dining area provides an ideal setting for family meals and entertaining guests.

The generous ground-floor double bedroom features two built-in wardrobes and a convenient vanity sink unit—ideal as a guest suite or flexible living space.

There is a shower room on the ground floor and a bathroom on the first floor, as well as an additional separate toilet.

The spacious main bedroom has access to a private, enclosed balcony to enjoy the sea views. The agents say this room is a true highlight – spacious and serene.

The garden has been designed for low maintenance, being laid with attractive paving slabs to create a peaceful, private space. Mature shrubs frame the garden and there is access to the garage.

