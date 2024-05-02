Huntsland House in Turners Hill Road, Crawley Down, is built in the classical style typical of the Regency and Victorian periods. It was acquired by the current owners in 2020 who undertook a thorough renovation, including extending the ballroom and adding an elegant paved veranda, a full re-wire throughout and a full re-plumb including the heating system. The circular entrance hall and its staircase set the scene for the house, leading in turn to the ballroom and impressive reception hall. There are two superb formal reception rooms, with tall French windows framing the far-reaching southerly views over the gardens and countryside beyond. There is also a study lying off the hallway.The dining room is open to the kitchen, creating a space well suited for relaxed day to day life as well as formal entertaining.

A utility room, boot room and cloakroom complete the ground floor.The lower ground offers excellent leisure space and is currently arranged as a gym, billiards room, cinema room, and shower room, and additionally a wine cellar, boiler room and storage space. On the first floor, the principal bedroom suite benefits from a dressing room and bathroom; there are five further bedrooms (four en suite), a family bathroom and a guest cloakroom.In addition to the staircases, there is a pneumatic lift serving all three floors.Huntsland House shares access over the private lane from Turners Hill Road. Its wrought iron, electronically controlled gates open to a gravelled drive, creating an impressive entrance, sweeping past the house to the open bay garaging behind.Its grounds stretch gently away to the south and extend to about three acres; the gardens are predominantly laid to lawn with mature trees at the boundary and a large pond to the south.The veranda offers a superb spot for entertaining with wonderful views over the grounds; to the south east of the house is the detached pool house, with additional terrace.