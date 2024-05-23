Energy-efficient Passive Houses included at Perceval Grange in Midhurst

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new development being built by homebuilder Bellway in West Sussex is to include eight highly energy-efficient homes built to Passive House standards.

Passive Houses feature a range of measures in the way they are designed and constructed to reduce heat loss and minimise energy use for heating and cooling.

Bellway South London is set to build eight two-bedroom terraced properties to this specification at its new 69-home Perceval Grange development in Midhurst.

Rob Sapsford, Managing Director for Bellway South London, said: “These homes will have phenomenal thermal performance throughout because they will be constructed to Passive House standards, and tested throughout construction to make sure that energy efficiency is excellent.

Architecture CGI depiction of what Bellway’s Perceval Grange development in Midhurst will look like

“Our customers are looking for houses which perform well in the area of energy efficiency because it is right for the planet and also because it allows them to live in a cosy home while minimising their fuel bills.”

The Passive House properties at Perceval Grange will be constructed with a timber frame, using Structural Insulated Panels (SIPs), rather than traditional masonry. This promotes better thermal performance from the walls and roof because there is thicker insulation and less air leakage.

The houses have been designed to reduce thermal bridging to an absolute minimum. This will be achieved by careful consideration of how any junctions in the house are constructed and the use of external doors and triple-glazed windows with high thermal performance, creating a complete envelope so there are no cold spots.

The air tightness of the Passive Houses will be tested throughout the construction process rather than at the end of the build.

The homes will also include a Mechanical Ventilation and Heat Recovery (MVHR) system, which can use the warmth created in kitchens and bathrooms to heat other areas such as living rooms and bedrooms. This cuts demand for energy to heat those spaces.

The Passive House plots at Perceval Grange will be built in two terraces of four homes, with one of the plots designated as affordable housing and the remaining houses for private sale. They are all built in The Bepton house style which is a two-bedroom property.

All homes at the development, including the Passive House plots, will have solar panels incorporated into the roofs which will allow the generation of renewable energy for the homes. They will all also have electric vehicle charging points.

The development is on the site of the former brickworks and council depot off Bepton Road. There will be 44 properties for private sale, and these will be two, three, and four-bedroom houses. There will be 25 affordable homes including one and two-bedroom apartments for low-cost rent, and two and three-bedroom houses for shared ownership.

The development also includes measures to enhance biodiversity including hedgehog highways, which allow hedgehogs to travel between gardens. There will also be bird, bat and dormouse boxes and wildlife habitats.