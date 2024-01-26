Exquisite riverside property with the wow factor comes on the market in Littlehampton

Set over three spacious floors, the five-bedroom house is chain free. It boasts a driveway and garage to the front, a private south-westerly garden and direct access to the river, with its own 18ft private mooring.

There are fantastic views across the River Arun from several rooms, as well as private balconies and the low-maintenance riverside garden. There is flexible living accommodation throughout, with two kitchenettes separate to the main kitchen serving all three floors and three bath/shower rooms.