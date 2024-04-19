​Extended house with feature garden in sought-after area of Worthing comes to the market chain free

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this characterful five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 19th Apr 2024, 11:30 BST

The agents say it is a sought-after location and the property is beautifully presented. The property has been extended to offer two reception rooms, a modern fitted kitchen, lobby and ground-floor shower room, five bedrooms, en-suite to bedroom one and family bathroom.

The west-facing garden is a wonderful feature and well-maintained. Being surrounded by mature trees and bushes, it has a more private feel. There is a lawn, patio and summer house, with side access from the off-street parking at the front.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free

1. Heene Road, Worthing

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free Photo: Zoopla

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free

2. Heene Road, Worthing

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free Photo: Zoopla

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free

3. Heene Road, Worthing

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free Photo: Zoopla

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free

4. Heene Road, Worthing

Offers over £850,000 are invited for this five-bedroom, semi-detached house in Heene Road, Worthing, which comes to the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents chain free Photo: Zoopla

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Zoopla
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice