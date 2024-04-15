Chennells Brook Farmhouse in Rusper Road, Horsham, is on sale through Alex Harvey Estate Agents in Billingshurst with a guide price of £1,500,000Chennells Brook Farmhouse in Rusper Road, Horsham, is on sale through Alex Harvey Estate Agents in Billingshurst with a guide price of £1,500,000
Fabulous and fantastically rare medieval Horsham farmhouse with a secluded garden and babbling brook

A fantastically rare and unique farmhouse – originally built in medieval times – has just gone on the market.
By Sarah Page
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:17 BST

Chennells Brook Farmhouse in Rusper Road, Horsham, is an impressive Grade II listed property steeped in history. It is believed to have been built in 1296 and was used as a hunting lodge for wealthy hunters in the 1300s. It is thought that Edward I may have stayed there as he passed through Horsham.

It is on sale with a guide price of £1,500,000 through Alex Harvey Estate Agents in Billingshurst.

The five-bedroom property has a family room, study, downstairs cloakroom, sitting room, dining room, kitchen/breakfast room, pantry and utility room.

The sitting room has a feature inglenook fireplace, with an original solid wood mantel and leads into the dining room with a decorative original bread oven and further continuation of the beams.

The triple aspect kitchen/breakfast room is a wonderfully bright room with plenty of natural light. The kitchen is fitted with bespoke wooden units, granite worktops and finished with a double butler sink. Appliances include a gas Aga, electric oven and gas hob, and an integrated dishwasher and fridge.

There is also an attached annexe, accessible from the main house and with its own entrance, providing a sitting room, kitchenette, double bedroom, and an en-suite shower room.

The first floor, with staircases at either end, offers four bedrooms and a family bathroom. Bedroom three has a quirky mezzanine space, offering versatility. Bedroom two has hidden eaves storage and a ‘secret’ walk-in wardrobe. Bedroom one is full of character with original beams and further benefits from an en-suite bathroom with a rolltop bath, shower and twin basins.

Outside at the front of the property is a picturesque garden including a pond with footbridge, a secluded sitting area and driveway with parking for numerous vehicles and electric car charging point.

This fabulous property also offers a lovely, secluded rear garden with a babbling brook, a feature pond with a cascading waterfall and for more historical interest, a Grade II listed outhouse.

There are two patio areas with gazebos, perfect for alfresco dining. There is also a shed, greenhouse with raised vegetable patch alongside, and summer house.

