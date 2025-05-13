Failed it! New data reveals just under two-thirds of South East fixers have had an accident during DIY projects

Just under two-thirds (65%) of adults in the South East have suffered a DIY-related accident, new research reveals.

The research, commissioned by Specsavers, which has teamed up with Stryder Eyewear to create a new range of safety eyewear, revealed that a staggering 90% of locals have taken on home improvements themselves at one time or another, with 7% needing to seek medical attention afterwards.

Over half (55%) of DIYers in the South East suffer with splinters, whilst accidentally hammering fingers (33%), banging heads on beams (26%) and supergluing fingers together (20%) rank highly among the most common mishaps.

Other accidents including slipping on wet floor (11%), electric shocks (14%) and stepping on nails (11%) also make the list.

The poll of 2,000 adults also revealed that of people in the South East who have ever sustained an eye injury (10%), nearly two in ten (17%) admitted that this happened whilst taking on a DIY project, whilst 65% of DIYers confess they have never worn protective eyewear whilst taking on a project.

Specsavers Optometrist, Dr Nigel Best said: “There is a genuine passion for DIY and home improvement in the UK, and people gain tremendous satisfaction from enhancing their living spaces. Whilst minor mishaps are part of any DIY journey, the most successful projects consider proper preparation – including appropriate safety measures.

“Taking simple precautions like wearing protective eyewear and hearing protection allows DIYers to take on their projects with total confidence.”

Of those in the South East who take on their own projects, almost half (49%) aren’t confident in their own skills and almost nine in ten (89%) have previously hired a professional instead of attempting the job themselves.

The study also revealed that over half of people in the South East (54%) cite saving cash as their biggest motivation for doing-it-themselves, with other top incentives including the sense of accomplishment (25%), increasing home value (15%) and for some, relieving stress (7%).

The new research highlighted that DIYers in the South East are spending an average of just under six hours a month on their own projects, with the top assignments including painting walls (72%), hanging curtains (65%), replacing door handles (43%) and fixing leaks (29%). And, with spring in full swing, 45% said the arrival of warmer weather has inspired them to start a new project at home this year.

Specsavers Optometrist, Dr Nigel Best added: “Completing projects gives us such a fantastic sense of accomplishment, we just need to remember to take the necessary precautions and look after ourselves at the same time – a weekend project is never worth a trip to A&E.

“We strongly encourage DIY enthusiasts to put their safety first and take steps to prevent avoidable injury.”

For more information about Specsavers’ new Prescription Safety Glasses, visit www.specsavers.co.uk/glasses/safety-eyewear.