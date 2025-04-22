Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says the substantial detached property in Old Fort Road must be viewed to fully appreciate this dream home. The property is in a cul-de-sac position and it backs directly on the beach.

Accommodation includes a 40ft L-shaped lounge / diner, spacious kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, ground-floor toilet, boot room and laundry.

The grand staircase takes you up from the generous hallway to a galleried landing.

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor, two with access to the full-width balcony, offering stunning sea and coastal views. The main bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom and there is a separate family bathroom.

On the second floor is a fantastic 38ft room, currently in use as a gym with further magnificent views.

Outside is ample parking, plus an integral double garage with electric door. The south-facing garden is low maintenance, with gate accessing the beach.

1 . Old Fort Road, Shoreham The property is in a cul-de-sac position and backs directly on the beach Photo: Robert Luff & Co

2 . Old Fort Road, Shoreham Double gates lead on to a large imprinted concrete forecourt Photo: Robert Luff & Co

3 . Old Fort Road, Shoreham The 40ft lounge / diner is L-shaped Photo: Robert Luff & Co