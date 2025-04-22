Family home right on Sussex foreshore comes on the market with a guide price of £1.75million

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 16:02 BST
An outstanding family home in an enviable location right on the foreshore has come on the market on Shoreham Beach with a guide price of £1,750,000.

Estate agent Robert Luff & Co says the substantial detached property in Old Fort Road must be viewed to fully appreciate this dream home. The property is in a cul-de-sac position and it backs directly on the beach.

Accommodation includes a 40ft L-shaped lounge / diner, spacious kitchen/breakfast room, conservatory, ground-floor toilet, boot room and laundry.

The grand staircase takes you up from the generous hallway to a galleried landing.

There are four double bedrooms on the first floor, two with access to the full-width balcony, offering stunning sea and coastal views. The main bedroom has a full en-suite bathroom and there is a separate family bathroom.

On the second floor is a fantastic 38ft room, currently in use as a gym with further magnificent views.

Outside is ample parking, plus an integral double garage with electric door. The south-facing garden is low maintenance, with gate accessing the beach.

The property is in a cul-de-sac position and backs directly on the beach

1. Old Fort Road, Shoreham

The property is in a cul-de-sac position and backs directly on the beach Photo: Robert Luff & Co

Double gates lead on to a large imprinted concrete forecourt

2. Old Fort Road, Shoreham

Double gates lead on to a large imprinted concrete forecourt Photo: Robert Luff & Co

The 40ft lounge / diner is L-shaped

3. Old Fort Road, Shoreham

The 40ft lounge / diner is L-shaped Photo: Robert Luff & Co

The dining room is part of the L-shaped main reception room

4. Old Fort Road, Shoreham

The dining room is part of the L-shaped main reception room Photo: Robert Luff & Co

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SussexShoreham Beach
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice