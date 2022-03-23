Rego Property has launched a public consultation exhibition for Highdown Vineyard on Littlehampton Road.
The proposal is for 112 dwellings, including affordable homes, with ‘sustainable and renewable’ energy sources, within a ‘rich landscape’ with extensive planting of native species and ecological corridors to enhance biodiversity.
A ‘variety of new home types and sizes’ are being proposed. In addition, the development will also provide ‘enhanced access’ and a new footpath and bus stop on Littlehampton Road.
A spokesperson for Rego Property said, “This is an important site which can contribute to the need for homes locally, whilst our design team are mindful of its beautiful setting. We are preparing an outline planning application and would welcome your views so that we can shape our proposals to make a lovely new place for families to live.”
An exhibition, where you can see plans and meet the team in person is being held on Wednesday, March 30, 1pm to 7pm at Ferring Village Hall.
To view the proposals, with a survey from March 30 to April 14, visit www.ferringnewhomes.co.uk.
