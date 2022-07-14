Former ammunitions factory converted into a unique Haywards Heath home

Understood to date from 1934/5 and formerly an ammunitions factory, The Armoury was previously used as a squash court before being converted in 2012 by the current owners.

In keeping with the property’s history, this unique house has been converted with consideration for modern comfort and a contemporary, industrial feel.

The house is arranged with the bedrooms on the ground floor and an open-plan living area on the first floor.

The principal bedroom has built in storage and an en suite shower room.

First floor is entirely open plan, with natural light by way of a huge glass lantern extending across the majority of the roof.

The kitchen is fitted with a range of high end matt units and a large central island. There are two pairs of French doors, one with a Juliet balcony.

Photos and details from Zoopla. Sold by Savills.

1. 3 bed detached house for £975,000 Warninglid Lane, Warninglid, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH17 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2. 3 bed detached house for £975,000 Warninglid Lane, Warninglid, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH17 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3. 3 bed detached house for £975,000 Warninglid Lane, Warninglid, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH17 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4. 3 bed detached house for £975,000 Warninglid Lane, Warninglid, Haywards Heath, West Sussex RH17 Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales