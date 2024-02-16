Four-bedroom detached property in ‘private and exclusive’ Eastbourne estate for sale for over £800,000

The On the listing it says the owners are looking for offers of over £800,000.

The listing states: “This imposing character house forms part of the exclusive and 'Private' Ratton Estate and is being sold chain free.

"Arranged with four generous bedrooms this extended home boasts two/three reception rooms including open plan living room with a fitted kitchen/breakfast room and en suite facilities and a family bath & shower room/wc also included.

"The property which retains much Period charm is notable for its mature gardens which are approached via a gated driveway and a well planted lawn, established trees and hedgerow.

"A swimming pool is the centrepiece of the rear garden where a surrounding patio provides lovely terracing and the rear garden offers much seclusion. Further benefits include a cloakroom, a useful lean to utility and double glazing and radiators throughout.

"There is easy access to the heritage downland and Willingdon Golf Course whilst local schools, East Sussex College and the charming Willingdon Village are all nearby.”

The property has been listed with the help of Town Property, Town Flats & Town Rentals.

