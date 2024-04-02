​Four-bedroom Littlehampton property in quiet close comes on the market at £450,000

Located in Spinnaker Close on the popular Beaumont Park estate, the house has a lovely green nearby. It has been extensively modernised throughout, including a recently re-fitted kitchen with integrated appliances and a luxurious bathroom.
There is a well-maintained, south-facing garden and the agents say it would make a perfect family home, with generously-proportioned bedrooms and plenty of living space, including a substantial lounge, separate dining room and additional conservatory.
1. Spinnaker Close, Littlehampton
Set in a quiet close in Littlehampton, this four-bedroom, detached house is a 'must see' according to estate agent Graham Butt, as it comes on the market priced at £450,000 Photo: Zoopla
