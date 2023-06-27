NationalWorldTV
Four houses for multiple occupation up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million

Four houses for multiple occupation (HMO’s) are up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million.
By Sam Pole
Published 27th Jun 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 12:06 BST

The four houses are all located in the heart of Eastbourne town centre and comprise of 22 rooms and are up for sale for £1,850,000.

In its listing on Rightmove, the website states: “Four HMO’s are for sale in Eastbourne comprising of 22 rooms. The rooms are all fully occupied producing an annual rental income of £145,000. There is also a planned rent increase will increase this to approximately £155,000 shortly.

"All the properties are maintained, decorated and furnished to an exceptionally high standard with each having been completely renovated including new electrics, lighting, kitchens, replastering and double-glazing.”

Four houses for multiple occupation (HMO’s) are up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million. Picture: RightmoveFour houses for multiple occupation (HMO’s) are up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million. Picture: Rightmove
Four houses for multiple occupation (HMO’s) are up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million. Picture: Rightmove

A house becomes an HMO if both of the following apply: at least three tenants live at the property, forming more than one household and you share toilet, bathroom or kitchen facilities with other tenants.

