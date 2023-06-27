Four houses for multiple occupation up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million

Four houses for multiple occupation (HMO’s) are up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million.

The four houses are all located in the heart of Eastbourne town centre and comprise of 22 rooms and are up for sale for £1,850,000.

In its listing on Rightmove, the website states: “Four HMO’s are for sale in Eastbourne comprising of 22 rooms. The rooms are all fully occupied producing an annual rental income of £145,000. There is also a planned rent increase will increase this to approximately £155,000 shortly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"All the properties are maintained, decorated and furnished to an exceptionally high standard with each having been completely renovated including new electrics, lighting, kitchens, replastering and double-glazing.”

Four houses for multiple occupation (HMO’s) are up for sale in Eastbourne for just under £2 million. Picture: Rightmove