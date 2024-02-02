Freehold of established pub in West Sussex village now available: popular inn dates back to 1800s

The Cock Inn is new to market with leisure property agents Fleurets who said the establishment is believed to date back to the late 1800s.

Fleurets described Wivelsfield Green as a ‘charming and affluent’ location, adding that the guide price of the pub is £850,000 as current owners Sam and Andy ‘embark on the next venture’.

The owners said: “After seven enjoyable years at The Cock Inn, serving the Wivelsfield Green community and surrounding areas, it is now time to move on and find new challenges and let someone new take the reign and continue the growth of this lovely traditional village pub. With all the challenges thrown at us, including Covid, and energy crisis, we still continue to thrive as a small family business in an ever growing village.”

The Cock Inn offers a public bar (20 covers), front bar (20 covers) and an L shaped restaurant (50 covers) that extends into a private dining room if needed. The car park has 16 spaces and there are two external patio areas (60 covers combined). There is a two-bedroom private accommodation on the first floor.

Nick Earee, divisional director of Fleurets South, said: “I am delighted to have been instructed on this genuine community pub with a loyal customer base. We will be arranging viewings shortly so please do get in touch as we are expecting strong levels on interest.”

To find out more or arrange a viewing call Fleurets on 020 7280 4700 or email [email protected].

