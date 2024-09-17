From The Villa to Angmering: Love Island star helps launch eco-friendly show homes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Connor Durman, star of Love Island, took a tour of Redrow’s newest homes in Angmering – officially opening two new show homes at its Harvest Rise development in the charming West Sussex village.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Connor attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the development to celebrate the launch. Guests had the opportunity to meet Connor, find out why he loves Redrow, and enjoy drinks whilst getting a feel for what life will be like at the development. Connor enjoyed a tour of the show homes alongside members of the sales team after cutting the ribbon to mark the official opening.

Harvest Rise has a mix of 160 two, three, four and five-bedroom homes perfect for those looking for ample space and energy-efficient living. Each of the homes are full of Redrow’s newest technology upgrades, with heating provided by an air source heat pump and underfloor heating as standard on the ground floor. Potential buyers can now visit the new show homes – the Harrogate and the Richmond – both part of Redrow’s award winning Heritage Collection, inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement with contemporary interiors.

The Harrogate boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and living area allowing light to flood through the property. Made with the modern family in mind, the property also has a separate spacious lounge and four large bedrooms, one of which is en-suite. Set over 2030 square feet, the Richmond offers a fantastic quality of life.

Connor Officially Opens The New Show Homes at Harvest Rise.

The spacious open plan kitchen and adjoining dining and family areas to the back of the property present a warm heart of the home. There is also a separate lounge and utility room to serve all of a family’s practical needs. Upstairs there is a luxurious main bedroom with both an en-suite and dressing room as well as three generously sized additional bedrooms.

Connor Durman, commenting on the homes, said: “I can easily say these new homes could be even better than the Love Island villa – certainly with less dramas! The architecture and design of the homes make it perfect for entertaining and hosting friends to stay, and the ability to save on your energy bills thanks to the eco-electric features are such a win for buyers who are looking for a home that is future proofed.

It’s been great to be part of a fantastic launch event and meet people from the local community. Its clear Harvest Rise will be a vibrant development and welcome addition to the area.”

Mark Vanson, Sales Director at Redrow Southern Countiescommented: “We’re thrilled to have officially opened the new show homes at Harvest Rise and showcase what will be one of our premier developments across the Southern Counties region.

“The Harrogate and the Richmond are great examples of how Redrow uses their expertise and experience to blend traditional design and architecture with modern, sustainable living solutions. Potential homebuyers are now able to see the exceptional quality and energy efficient features that make Harvest Rise a great place to live. I encourage anyone who wants to find out more to get in touch with our knowledgeable sales team and view the show homes to experience the Redrow difference first-hand.”

With a good selection of schools and superb transport links too, Harvest Rise offers a very special kind of living. The development is little more than a 10 minute drive to the beach and has great transport links to nearby towns and cities, with Chichester, Worthing and Brighton all easily accessible via the nearby A27. Those who prefer the train can reach Angmering railway station in around 11 minutes for services to Southampton, Portsmouth, Brighton and London Bridge.