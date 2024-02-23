BREAKING

Fully-refurbished Littlehampton guest house comes on the market at £725,000

Adult-only Littlehampton guest house Regency Rooms has come on the market with Glyn Jones priced at £725,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 15:19 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 15:19 GMT

The agents say this is a rare opportunity to purchase an immaculately-presented guest house in a substantial 19th century Victorian terraced building on Littlehampton seafront.

The South Terrace property has been fully refurbished by the current owners. It offers eight stylish en-suite bedrooms, one with south-facing balcony, and separate split-level owners' accommodation with a lounge/diner, fully-equipped kitchen, double bedroom and bathroom.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

South Terrace, Littlehampton

South Terrace, Littlehampton

South Terrace, Littlehampton

South Terrace, Littlehampton

