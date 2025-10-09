Georgian flint-fronted cottage with walled garden comes on the market in Littlehampton following renovation

Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond

Communities Champion

Published 9th Oct 2025, 12:12 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2025, 12:17 BST
A Georgian flint-fronted cottage with walled garden has come on the market in Littlehampton chain free, following renovation.

Offers over £500,000 are invited for the four-bedroom detached property in Norfolk Place. Estate agent Jacobs Steel says it is a charming cottage, brimming with character and period features, and the seafront is just a short stroll away.

The welcoming entrance hall gives access to a useful storage area and all ground-floor rooms. There are two bright and versatile reception rooms, a toilet and a kitchen with ample workspace and room for appliances, as well as a traditional larder.

Upstairs are four generously-proportioned bedrooms, two with fitted storage, and a well-presented family bathroom with bath and overhead shower.

The garden is a true highlight, enclosed by a stunning Grade II listed flint wall. Part of the garden has been laid to lawn with mature shrub borders and another section is laid to gravel with a hardstanding area, perfect for outdoor seating or dining.

The agents say the property has undergone a comprehensive refurbishment, both internally and externally, over the past few months. Works include the complete renewal of the slate roof, along with all fascias and guttering to every elevation. The two large flat roofs have also been fully renewed and all previously rendered areas have been replaced.

A brand new combination gas boiler with a ten-year warranty has just been installed. In addition, all previously painted or stained surfaces have been fully redecorated. The property also benefits from newly-fitted floor coverings throughout, featuring a mixture of carpets and LVT vinyl flooring.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

