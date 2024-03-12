​Grade II listed gem of a cottage in Littlehampton comes on the market following full refurbishment

A Grade II listed gem of a cottage in Littlehampton has come on the market following a full refurbishment inside and out.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 12th Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 09:16 GMT

The agents Graham Butt say it is in superb decorative order throughout, boasting heaps of character with a modern twist. There are two double bedrooms, a ground-floor shower room, first-floor bathroom, open-plan living room and modern refitted kitchen.

The garden is extremely private and has been magnificently landscaped, say the agents. The terraced house is priced at £475,000 and viewing is highly recommended.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. River Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed gem of a cottage is in superb decorative order throughout, following a full refurbishment inside and out Photo: Zoopla

2. River Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed gem of a cottage is in superb decorative order throughout, following a full refurbishment inside and out Photo: Zoopla

3. River Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed gem of a cottage is in superb decorative order throughout, following a full refurbishment inside and out Photo: Zoopla

4. River Road, Littlehampton

This Grade II listed gem of a cottage is in superb decorative order throughout, following a full refurbishment inside and out Photo: Zoopla

