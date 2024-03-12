​Grade II listed gem of a cottage in Littlehampton comes on the market following full refurbishment

The agents Graham Butt say it is in superb decorative order throughout, boasting heaps of character with a modern twist. There are two double bedrooms, a ground-floor shower room, first-floor bathroom, open-plan living room and modern refitted kitchen.
The garden is extremely private and has been magnificently landscaped, say the agents. The terraced house is priced at £475,000 and viewing is highly recommended.
All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.