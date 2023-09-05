Hailsham 30-home plan site up for auction - at around £2 million

A barn in Hailsham with planning consent in place for 30 homes is coming up for auction later this month.

Coldthorn Barn in Coldthorn Lane, Summerhill, is among 178 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

It is listed with a freehold guide price of £1.9 million to £2 million at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 20 September.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire a five-bedroom detached barn, retaining many original features, with planning permission for 30 dwellings on just under five acres of the land and subdivision of the existing property into two units.

HOMES PLAN: Coldthorn Barn in Coldthorn Lane, Summerhill

“We are anticipating strong interest from developers keen to get started on a project with a layer of red tape in the form of seeking planning consent stripped away.”

The property is situated in a semi-rural location with attractive views on the picturesque Coldthorn Lane in Summerhill just off the A22 on the outskirts of Hailsham.

There are excellent road links to Lewes and all surrounding areas from the nearby A27 with the A22 providing access to Gatwick Airport and London.

The site extends to 5.68 hectares (14.06 acres) including the woodland. Planning permission has been granted on 1.87 hectares (4.64 acres).

The barn includes an entrance hallway with a wood burning stove, fireplace with aged marble flooring, kitchen/breakfast room with a pantry and utility room, dining room with a fireplace and parquet flooring, and a living room with an impressive inglenook fireplace.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/244/97/

l Also in Hailsham, land with outline planning consent for ten homes at 60A Battle Road is listed with a freehold guide price of £1 million.

A detached dwelling currently stands on land which is located close to various amenities such as supermarkets, the leisure centre, other shops, amenities and schools.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “The existing dwelling and land has been granted outline planning consent for five four-bedroom houses and five three-bedroom houses.

“We are already receiving lots of enquiries about this site from builders and developers who can obviously see the benefit of buying a site with planning consent in place.

