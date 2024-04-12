Hastings block of flats goes up for auction

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Four-storey 34 Cambridge Gardens is among 149 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Offered jointly with Oakfield, it is listed with a freehold guide price of £280,000-plus at the firm’s auction which ends on Wednesday 1 May.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Currently let at £24,108 per annum, the terraced property is arranged as three self-contained flats, all let under the terms of assured shorthold tenancy agreements.

FULLY LET: 34 Cambridge Gardens, Hastings

The property is situated a short distance from Hastings town centre with its various local and national retailers, supermarkets, schools and mainline railway station.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “With all the flats let and generating a good income, we consider this property ideal for continued investment.”

In St Leonards, a two-bedroom terraced house needing refurbishment at 7 Mount Pleasant, is freehold guide priced £140,000-plus with vacant possession.

Located in an established residential area, the house is a short distance from Hastings town centre with its various local and national retailers, supermarkets, schools, railway station and the seafront.

Auction Appraiser Jade Flood said: “The house is set back from the seafront with sea views from the front of the property.

“It is arranged over two floors and is in need of some refurbishment, however, once enhanced it would be ideal for owner occupation or investment.”

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/249/22/

More than three-quarters of an acre of woodland in a triangular shaped parcel in Hastings is freehold guided £10,000-plus.

Land adjacent to Underhill in Warren Road, Fairlight, extends to approximately 0.31 hectares (0.79 acres) and is located close to the A21.

Viewing is on site during daylight hours and the woodland can be located via the What3Words app using: ///quiz.brink.values

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the third of eight this year, goes live on Monday 29 April and ends on Wednesday 1 May.