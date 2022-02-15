The House on the Beach is a 1930s Art Deco style home which has recently been renovated and extended.

The layout is upside down, with the bedrooms down stairs and the living space upstairs.

On the ground floor, the reception hall gives access to a master bedroom with an en-suite, which has a feature curved bay window and doors.

Two further bedrooms have en-suite facilities with bi-folding doors.

All the bedrooms have a southerly sea view.

A large library room is fitted with bookshelves and has an adjoining shower room. An additional shower room and a scullery/utility room complete the lower-level accommodation.

The scullery and library also have their own entrance and could function as a separate annexe – with kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

On the first floor the open-plan kitchen, sitting, breakfast room have direct access to a balcony and a roof terrace.

From here an external Art Deco staircase leads to the garden.

The house is situated at the end of a private estate road, the property is within striking distance of the amenities on offer in the village of Middleton, including a local butcher, hardware store, post office and grocery store.

There is also a popular local public house and a coffee shop, whilst those seeking physical activities are catered for at the village sports and social club which offers a gym, fitness classes, tennis courts and a cricket pitch.

The home has four bedrooms, five baths and four reception rooms.

The house in Southdean Drive, Middleton On Sea is on the market for a guide price of £2million with Strutt & Parker - Chichester on Zoopla

