The kitchen/family room is well-proportioned and has fitted wall, floor and island units, granite worktops, double sink, Aga, fitted appliances, wood burning stove and French doors to the garden. Off the kitchen is a good size ancillary kitchen/utility room. Upstairs, a galleried landing wraps around a central atrium. The principal bedroom is a lovely size and has an en suite shower room. There are 5 further bedrooms and 2 family bathrooms. There is also a separate WC on this floor. Opposite the house is a charming period cottage with a bedroom and shower room on the first floor whilst downstairs there is a hall, partially fitted kitchen/breakfast room and 3 rooms that could be used as bedrooms or reception rooms. A corridor links the cottage to the main office barn. A magnificent period barn has been converted into a wonderful, spacious office with 3 private rooms and a substantial open-plan area with vaulted ceiling overlooked by a galleried mezzanine level, providing space for numerous workstations. Along the edge of the property is a building with 2 staff rooms, one incorporating a kitchen. To the east of the main barn is a detached period barn that has been converted into a conference room. Beyond the garden are 2 large detached bungalows.