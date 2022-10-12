Edit Account-Sign Out
Wonderful Grade II listed six-bedroom property for sale in the heart of Chichester: exterior

Have a look inside this £2million six-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Chichester

A stunning Grade II listed Georgian townhouse in a quiet location in the centre of Chichester has gone on the market for offers in excess of £2,000,000.

By Joss Roupell
4 minutes ago

The well-presented and spacious Georgian property at 5 South Pallant is a Grade II listed property with six bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, with two other bathrooms, a cellar and private parking. The property’s entrance hall leads to the three well-appointed reception rooms, extensive cellars, a beautiful kitchen/breakfast room and a utility room. Arranged over the first and second floors are the main bedroom suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, five further guest bedrooms and three bathrooms.

For more information visit Zoopla.com or go to the agents at Hamptons Chichester

South Pallant, Chichester PO19

Wonderful six-bedroom Grade II listed property in the heart of Chichester

Photo: Zoopla

South Pallant, Chichester PO19

Wonderful six bedroom Grade II listed property in the heart of Chichester

Photo: Zoopla

South Pallant, Chichester PO19

Wonderful Grade II listed six-bedroom property for sale in the heart of Chichester: landing

Photo: Zoopla

South Pallant, Chichester PO19

Wonderful six-bedroom Grade II listed property in the heart of Chicheser: Kitchen

Photo: South Pallant, Chichester PO19

