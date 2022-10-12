Have a look inside this £2million six-bedroom townhouse in the heart of Chichester

The well-presented and spacious Georgian property at 5 South Pallant is a Grade II listed property with six bedrooms, two of which are en-suite, with two other bathrooms, a cellar and private parking. The property’s entrance hall leads to the three well-appointed reception rooms, extensive cellars, a beautiful kitchen/breakfast room and a utility room. Arranged over the first and second floors are the main bedroom suite with dressing room and en-suite bathroom, five further guest bedrooms and three bathrooms.