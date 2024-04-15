Historic Grade II listed Worthing home oozes charm and character, and has its own bar in the garden

An historic home in Worthing that oozes charm and character, being Grade II listed and nestled in picturesque Tarring High Street, has come on the market with Michael Jones Estate Agents at a guide price of £850,000.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 15th Apr 2024

The five-bedroom property is semi-detached with parking in a double garage at the rear and a generous garden, which includes its own bar in a garden room that would make a great home office.

The agents say this is an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of history in Tarring Village. Step inside to discover stunning period features, including impressive oak beams and fireplaces that infuse every corner with warmth and character.

