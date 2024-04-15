The five-bedroom property is semi-detached with parking in a double garage at the rear and a generous garden, which includes its own bar in a garden room that would make a great home office.
The agents say this is an exceptional opportunity to own a piece of history in Tarring Village. Step inside to discover stunning period features, including impressive oak beams and fireplaces that infuse every corner with warmth and character.
