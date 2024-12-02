Historic Worthing property, built as a barn and moved to the south coast 100 years ago, goes up for auction

Michael Jones Estate Agents is handling the chain-free sale of the imposing Grade II listed property, built in 1728 and later moved to Grand Avenue, Worthing.

A plaque inside the house, named Blacknest, reads: "I was born at Dunsfold in Surrey in 1728 and named 'Blacknest' (by a farmer). I was honoured by tithe collector and farmer alike. Battered by wind and weather I was stripped and pieced and brought hither for a new lease of life in the service of man and his kind. Re-erected on this site during 1926-27 by the combined efforts of Professor Beresford and C.P. Munn of Hampstead."

The seven-bedroom detached house is in need of modernisation and refurbishment. It has vaulted walkways and a feature vaulted reception hall, spanned by balconies to two levels. There are seven reception rooms, three bathrooms, a drive, double garage and south and west aspect gardens.

The agents say the attached garage and annexe-style addition was built some years after the conversion, before being destroyed by fire in 2023. This thankfully did not affect the main building, apart from some minor smoke and water damage.

The property is being sold with two additional titles at the side and rear, with a view to creating a small plot with driveway space. The agents say it is unlikely to be large enough to develop, but urge potential buyers to make their own investigations.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

