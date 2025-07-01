Horsham among the top 15 UK areas for house price increases, new data shows

A new analysis of early 2025 house price trends reveals that Horsham ranks in the top 15 among all UK local authorities for price growth since 2024, offering key insights for property investors and homeowners looking to sell.

The latest figures from the UK housing market reveal significant regional shifts in early 2025, with some areas seeing sharp drops in average property prices, while others continue to climb.

Conveyancing specialists at Bird & Co have analysed data on house price changes from December 2024 to April 2025 to spotlight the areas with the biggest house price changes so far this year.

The research aims to help buyers identify more affordable opportunities and to support sellers in understanding where prices remain strong.

Horsham ranks 14th among all UK local authorities for price increases, alongside well-known locations like Basingstoke & Deane and Warrington.

Average property values in Horsham rose from £429,636 to £453,132 – a 5.47% jump.

The areas seeing the biggest house price increases in early 2025 span a wide range of locations – from prime London postcodes to remote rural communities.

Kensington & Chelsea topped the rankings, ahead of the Shetland Islands and the Orkney Islands.

Average property values in Kensington & Chelsea rose from £1,070,326 to £1,345,813 – a 25.74% rise – while the Shetland and Orkney Islands saw increases of 12.35% and 11.13% respectively.

The data points to a combination of renewed confidence in high-value markets, continued interest in lifestyle-led rural living, and strong demand in commuter zones.

By comparison, some of the steepest price declines were seen in areas such as Ceredigion in west Wales and Broadland in Norfolk.

Daniel Chard, partner at Bird & Co, said: “After several interest rate cuts since mid-2024, the market is starting to respond.

“However, borrowing still remains far more expensive than what buyers have been used to over the past decade.

“Mortgage rates, although easing, are still averaging above 5%, which has made it harder for many people to take that next step on the ladder.

“Combined with a sluggish economy, this has cooled demand in some areas, putting downward pressure on prices. Elsewhere, values are still rising, but the pace has clearly slowed.

“What we’re seeing is a housing market that’s recalibrating after years of volatility, with different regions adjusting at different speeds.

“Rising house prices can boost homeowner equity and strengthen returns for those looking to sell.

“However, they may also create challenges for first-time buyers or movers, as higher prices can limit affordability and narrow the range of available options.

“Rapid changes in the market can influence mortgage lending, development activity, and long-term planning for both buyers and sellers.

“Staying on top of these trends is essential for making informed decisions in today’s housing landscape.”

