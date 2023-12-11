This Grade II Listed period house dates back to the 1600s, situated in the heart of the ever popular village of Ripe, near Lewes.

The detached five bedroom home has been thoughtfully and imaginatively extended by the present owners. With an abundance of period features married into the sympathetic new addition, this property retains its heritage whilst offering all the modern conveniences of twenty-first century living.

The accommodation comprises solid oak front door into the double aspect reception hall. The extended dual aspect sitting room features a inglenook fireplace and fitted log burner, exposed beams, leaded light windows to front, brick floor, and double glazed bi-fold doors leading onto the garden.

The Old Cottage sits on the lane with a low wall enclosed front garden with path and steps leading to the front door.

The fully enclosed ‘secret’ rear garden is an absolute delight with changing colour schemes through the seasons. There is a covered porch with seating and a paved patio, with a working well. A good expanse of lawn with magnolia tree, Portuguese laurel, and mature planting leads to a large ornamental pond, and to the side a paved path meanders between two yew trees onto another terrace with fig tree - the perfect spot for al fresco dining.

To the other side is an orchard of plum, pear, quince and apple trees and an area of kitchen garden with raised beds. Beyond this, a long arched tunnel of climbing white roses leads to the top of the garden and to the rear double cast iron gates giving access to the lane behind.

Ripe village has its own 13th century Parish Church, highly acclaimed village store with Post Office and enjoys an active social calendar.

This freehold property on The Street, Ripe, is available from Rowland Gorringe for offers over £1.1 million.

