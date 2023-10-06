Built in 1992, the 2,406sqft property in Alfriston boasts private tennis courts and views of Cuckmere Valley and the South Downs and is on sale for offers over £1.2 million.

Nestled within a private wrap around garden, this family home also benefits from easy access to spacious managed communal gardens with residents' tennis courts.

Come round to a beautiful front garden filled with mature shrubs and plants framing the path leading to the entrance with a commanding balcony that doubles as an open porch as you step through into the hallway.

A well-proportioned lounge with high, coved ceilings sits to the far left of the staircase with three large south-facing casement windows and a coal gas fire with a marble surround and a white-painted mantlepiece.

In the kitchen diner light grey floor tiles and a black tiled splashback pair with an excellent range of glossy white cabinetry with black trim and grey worktops for a modern feel.

The dining room, with front garden views, is lit by twin casement windows and a central chandelier fitting to the coved ceiling. Featuring a gas fire and marble fireplace to match the lounge, it offers a more formal space to entertain or enjoy a musical interlude on the piano.

There are four bright double bedrooms, three featuring triple built-in double wardrobes made by Hammonds of England.

On sunny days, the south-facing balcony beside the master is the perfect place to enjoy stunning views of the Cuckmere Valley and the South Downs beyond, all framed by two magnificent ash trees bordering the boundary. Outside, an extensive, original south-facing York stone terrace overlooks a serene lawn enclosed by tall mature hedgerows.

The garage features a large workbench, shelving, loft space above with a boarded floor and lighting, and a carpeted floorspace for a home gym, games area, or even putting practice!

The freehold property is on sale from Bees Homes for offers over £1.2 million.

