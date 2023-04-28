Edit Account-Sign Out
People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Horsham can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Matt Pole
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:31 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 11:15 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50% or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9% increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total 71% of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50% rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Horsham have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. House prices in Horsham: The 16 neighbourhoods with the fastest rising prices

The median property price in Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green was £490,000 in September 2021. This increased to £695,000 over 12 months. This is a £205,000 increase.

2. Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green - price increased 41.8%

The median property price in Rudgwick, Slinfold & Barns Green was £490,000 in September 2021. This increased to £695,000 over 12 months. This is a £205,000 increase. Photo: Steve Robards

The median property price in Horsham East & Roffey was £330,000 in September 2021. This increased to £382,000 over 12 months. This is a £52,000 increase.

3. Horsham East & Roffey - price increased 15.8%

The median property price in Horsham East & Roffey was £330,000 in September 2021. This increased to £382,000 over 12 months. This is a £52,000 increase. Photo: Google

The median property price in Ashington & Washington was £525,000 in September 2021. This increased to £600,000 over 12 months. This is a £75,000 increase.

4. Ashington & Washington - price increased 14.3%

The median property price in Ashington & Washington was £525,000 in September 2021. This increased to £600,000 over 12 months. This is a £75,000 increase. Photo: Contributed

