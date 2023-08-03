With rising mortgage rates adding to existing cost-of-living pressures, many people hunting for a house will be looking closely at how much they can afford to pay.

The Bank of England’s decision to hike the base rate by 0.5 percentage points to 5% in June has not dampened market expectations that interest rates will remain high for some time yet, and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has warned homeowners face a “nightmare year” of soaring costs.

Moneyfacts, the financial data provider, warned people looking for a new mortgage deal faced rates about 3% higher than a year ago. Our own analysis shows monthly repayments for a £250,000 mortgage on an average two-year fix of 5.49% would cost £401 more per month than it did two years ago.

But with renters also facing large hikes in what they pay, many will still want to get onto the property ladder. Others may be wanting to relocate or downsize.

So which areas of Worthing have the cheapest property prices? Every three months, the Office for National Statistics releases highly localised figures showing how sale prices vary across England’s suburbs, towns and villages.

The latest set of figures pinpoint the parts of Worthing which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022. The figures are the median price, and encompass all home types and sizes.

1 . House prices in Worthing: The 13 cheapest neighbourhoods to buy property, according to latest figures The latest set of Office for National Statistics figures pinpoint the parts of Worthing which had the cheapest homes, on average, in 2022 Photo: AdobeStock

2 . Heene In Heene, the average house price in 2022 was £239,125. Photo: Google

3 . Worthing Central In Worthing Central, the average house price in 2022 was £252,500. Photo: Google

4 . Broadwater South In Broadwater South, the average house price in 2022 was £304,000. Photo: Google