The figures for Worthing are broken down for 13 neighbourhoods. Picture: Eddie MitchellThe figures for Worthing are broken down for 13 neighbourhoods. Picture: Eddie Mitchell
House prices in Worthing: the neighbourhoods with the fastest-rising prices

People wanting to buy a home in an up-and-coming part of Worthing can find out which areas to look at, thanks to new figures.

By Sam Woodman
Published 28th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

Some parts of England have seen house prices rocket by as much as 50 per cent or more in just a year, analysis of official figures shows.

Almost three quarters of neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in property prices in the year to September 2022, but some have seen hundreds of thousands of pounds added onto the average sale price.

Property price data published in the UK House Price Index (HPI) shows the average price for a home in England was £312,513 in September 2022, a 9 per cent increase on the previous year when the average property cost £286,832.

The Office for National Statistics publishes localised house price figures, based on the HPI, breaking England into 6,809 neighbourhoods known as middle-layer super output areas.

In total, 71 per cent of these neighbourhoods in England saw an increase in average house prices, with 12 recording at least a 50 per cent rise, in the year to September 2022.

As the figures cover small areas, average house prices can fluctuate due to low sales numbers and can be heavily influenced by factors such as a new development in the area.

Here we reveal which neighbourhoods in Worthing have seen the greatest increase in property prices in the last year, and which have seen falls. Images are for illustrative purposes only.

1. Goring

In Goring, the average sale price for the 12 months to September 2022 was £547,000 – 25.7 per cent up on the previous year Photo: Google

2. Durrington South

In Durrington South, the average sale price for the 12 months to September 2022 was £360,750 – 12.7 per cent up on the previous year Photo: Google

3. Broadwater East

In Broadwater East, the average sale price for the 12 months to September 2022 was £375,000 – 12.6 per cent up on the previous year Photo: Google

4. Northbrook

In Northbrook, the average sale price for the 12 months to September 2022 was £340,500 – 11.6 per cent up on the previous year Photo: Google

