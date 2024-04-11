Housebuilder announces ‘ready-to-go-homes’ at Regis Park development in Bognor Regis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Situated in the picturesque coastal village of Pagham, Regis Park will comprise 250 homes designed to cater to individuals at every stage of the property ladder. Whether a first-time buyer or an existing homeowner, Regis Park has something to offer everyone.

Once complete, the development will boast expansive open public spaces, a dedicated play area for children and a brand-new scout hut, fostering a sense of community and opportunities for all.

Roz Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: "We are excited to announce that the first homes at Regis Park are now ready to reserve and move into just in time for the summer. This development represents a significant milestone for us and underscores our commitment to creating exceptional homes and vibrant communities where residents can thrive. With its prime location in the heart of Pagham, surrounded by stunning natural beauty and essential amenities, Regis Park offers the perfect blend of coastal living and modern convenience."

Nestled in the charming village of Pagham, residents of Regis Park have access to a wealth of amenities, including pubs, cafes, takeaways, convenience stores, a pharmacy, post office, dental surgery, opticians, and a historic church. Moreover, the development is within easy walking distance to Pagham beach and Pagham Harbour, a designated nature reserve and wildlife habitat renowned for its unspoiled beauty.