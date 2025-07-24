Housebuilder begins construction on 83-home development in Plumpton Green

Elivia Homes has officially broken ground on The Hedgerows - an exciting new community of 83 beautifully designed homes in the sought-after village of Plumpton Green, East Sussex. Nestled between the South Downs and the Sussex coast, this unique development will offer a stunning collection of one to four-bedroom homes just a short walk from the train station, local school, and village amenities.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Built with the future in mind, these homes will include air source heat pumps, high levels of insulation and EV charging points, making them both eco-friendly and cost-effective. And with 40% of homes (33 dwellings) designated as affordable options, the development will welcome a vibrant and inclusive mix of homeowners.

With a focus on style, comfort and sustainability, each home will combine timeless village charm with modern living. Expect traditional Sussex-inspired architecture, handcrafted finishes, and smart design, from weatherboard cladding and flint detailing to spacious layouts and energy-efficient features.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 2.3 hectares of green space is being created, complete with a family-friendly play area, nature-filled landscaping, and an attenuation pond. Whether you’re walking your dog, playing with your children, or just soaking up the peace of the countryside, you’ll find space to breathe at this stunning new development.

The Hedgerows site plan.

Located just five miles northwest of Lewes, Plumpton Green is a lively village known for its strong sense of community and excellent local amenities. Highlights include the popular racecourse, Plumpton College, and a range of recreational clubs, from cricket and tennis to amateur dramatics. The village also features a well-regarded primary school with a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, a nursery, two welcoming pubs, and a handy convenience store. It’s a perfect setting for those looking to enjoy the best of countryside living with everyday comforts close at hand.

Peter Hutson, Managing Director of Elivia Homes Eastern, says, “We’re thrilled to bring 83 thoughtfully designed homes to life in Plumpton Green, a place where modern living meets countryside charm. This new neighbourhood is where people can put down roots, raise families, and enjoy the best of village life.

“We’ve put a huge amount of care into every detail, from the architecture to the landscaping, and we can’t wait to open our showhome early next year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first showhome at The Hedgerows is set to launch in early 2026, giving homebuyers their first chance to explore the vision and reserve their dream home in this exceptional new community. Elivia Homes also has multiple sites within close proximity of The Hedgerows with a range of house types and prices, including Bluebell Gardens, Rectory Meadows and The Woodlands.

To follow the progress of The Hedgerows, visit www.eliviahomes.co.uk/developments.