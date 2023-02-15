Two showhomes have opened at Bellway’s new Riverbrook Place development in Crawley.

The four-bedroom Arkwright and three-bedroom Framer showhomes were unveiled on Saturday, February 4, when the first visitors were able to have a look round and see the spacious layout and quality finish of typical homes at the development.

The showhome launch follows the opening of a sales office on site last month. Bellway is building 185 new homes on the 13.5-acre site off Steers Lane.

Sales director of Bellway South London, Daniel Williamson, said: “This development is proving to be very popular – in fact, 15 homes were already sold at Riverbrook Place off-plan before we even opened the sales office on site.

The Arkwright and Framer housetypes at Bellway’s Riverbrook Place development in Crawley are now open for viewings. Pictures courtesy of Bellway

“And the interest we’ve already seen in the new showhomes demonstrates just how attractive this area is.

“One of the key drivers here is Riverbrook Place’s location. It’s on the edge of open countryside in the Forge Wood area of the town yet it is also extremely well connected for transport. It is only two miles away from Gatwick Airport and just a short drive to the M23 or to Three Bridges railway station for trains into London.

“Now that the showhomes are open visitors will be able to see for themselves the quality of our properties – and see how well our Artisan Collection designs are geared up for the way people want to live.”

Bellway’s Artisan Collection was designed using customer feedback, and combines traditional craftsmanship with modern construction techniques, with all the homes named after artisan crafts and trades.

Both the Framer and Arkwright are double-fronted detached houses, the Framer with three bedrooms and the Arkwright with four.

The Framer has a triple-aspect kitchen/dining room and a dual aspect living room, both with French doors to the garden, while the Arkwright has a kitchen/dining/family room across the back of the house leading to the garden, and a living room and a study to the front.

Both properties have a utility room and downstairs cloakroom, while upstairs, the master bedroom has an en-suite shower room and there’s also a family bathroom.

There’s currently a mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses available to reserve at Riverbrook Place, with prices starting from £239,500.

The first homes are expected to be ready for people to move into this spring.

