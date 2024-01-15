Farmland approved for a 250-house development has been bought by a housebuilder with ‘a commitment to delivering new, sustainable, high-quality homes’.

Chartway Partnerships Group announced its acquisition of the Friday Street Farm site off Pennine Way in Langney, from Wates Developments.

The 35-acre site was granted outline planning permission by Eastbourne Borough Council and Wealden District Council for the construction of 250 new homes in 2020.

A spokesperson for Chartway said: “The Friday Street project marks the start of a new relationship between Wates Developments and Chartway, who share a commitment to delivering new, sustainable, high-quality homes and community placemaking across South East England."

Plans for Friday Street Farm. Photo: Chartway

The development will include private sale, affordable and private rent homes.

Chartway said this will create a ‘diverse and inclusive community, reflecting its commitment to ‘deliver ho mes for everyone’.

However, not everyone welcomed the proposals, which received 26 objections.

The main concern shared by many was the effect the development would have on traffic in Pennine Way, which will serve as the vehicular access point to the estate.

Tarnia Hassell, of Trossachs Close, said: “Pennine Way is already a cut through road, there have been numerous accidents. To have an entrance/exit to another housing estate on this road is ludicrous.

“Traffic already builds up to get onto Friday Street as it is. Pennine Way is not a main road, and the additional traffic that this development would cause is not only a health risk for those that live along here due to the pollution, but also from a safety point of view.”

Despite concerns over pollution, Chartway says the development will ‘place a strong emphasis on sustainbility’ by incorporating homes designed to support biodiversity.

This includes the introduction of the ‘Chartway Bee’ to create pollinator-friendly spaces.

According to the planning application, new areas of open and recreational space will also be created as part of the development.

This includes a sports pitch, allotments, new woodland planting and other landscape enhancements, such as tree and hedgerow planting and wildflower meadows. The existing public footpath across the middle of the site, which heads east towards Westham, is also set to be retained.

The group expects work to start in February 2025.