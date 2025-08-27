Housebuilder finishes building homes at former school site in Seaford

The transformation of a disused school site in Seaford into a new community of homes and green open space is now complete.

Bellway has finished construction of all 183 properties at its Seaford Grange development, a collection of new houses and apartments on the former Newlands School site, off Eastbourne Road.

Work on the development began in 2020 after planning permission was granted by Lewes District Council. Disused school buildings on the 15.6-acre site were demolished to make way for the new homes, which include 46 affordable properties for local people.

A large area of public open space has also been created, featuring a children’s play area equipped with swings, climbing frames and stepping stones.

All bar one of 137 properties for private sale have been sold, andare now occupied by their new owners, while the 46 affordable homes have been handed over to Legal and General Housing Association who will manage the properties for shared ownership and low-cost rent.

As part of the planning agreement for Seaford Grange, Bellway has provided a total of £2.2 million to Lewes District Council for investment in local infrastructure and public services in the district. The developer has paid a £1.69 million Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) and also contributed more than £500,000 to fund improvements to local bus stops, recycling facilities, play areas and sport pitches.

Mark Harrop, Sales Director at Bellway Kent, said: “The end of construction work at Seaford Grange marks the culmination of a five-year regeneration project to transform a disused former school site which had been vacant since 2014 into an attractive new neighbourhood.

“The site team have done an excellent job in delivering a high-quality and sustainable development which blends in with its beautiful surroundings on the edge of the South Downs just a mile from the coast.

“Seaford Grange’s varied mix of one and two-bedroom apartments and two, three and four-bedroom houses has catered for the needs of a wide range of buyers, mainly local people who were already living in the area, while the 46 affordable homes have made an important contribution to the supply of housing for those unable to purchase on the open market.

“A real sense of community has formed at Seaford Grange, encouraged in part by the large public open space which provides an inviting outdoor setting for people of all ages to relax, play and socialise.”

