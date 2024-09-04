Housebuilder hands over 10 more homes at Alfold development

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has handed over 10 more homes at its Loxwood Fields development in Alfold, a village on the border of Surrey and West Sussex, to Abri. The site is fully affordable thanks to Abri’s own funding and grant funding from Homes England, with 65 of the homes available to buy through shared ownership and 34 available for affordable rent.

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has handed over 10 more homes at its Loxwood Fields development in Alfold, a village on the border of Surrey and West Sussex, to Abri. The latest milestone follows the handing over of the first 16 homes in the development at the beginning of August.

Loxwood Fields is a development of 99 new one to four-bedroom homes which have been designed to seamlessly integrate into the local character of Alfold. Thakeham has partnered with Abri, a large housing provider who owns and manages over 50,000 homes and assets, to deliver Loxwood Fields. The site is fully affordable thanks to Abri’s own funding and grant funding from Homes England, with 65 of the homes available to buy through shared ownership and 34 available for affordable rent.

As well as the homes, the development features children’s play areas, new access from Loxwood Road and safe connections to the existing local footpath network. Each property at the development will also have a dedicated EV charger to support electric vehicle adoption and solar PV panels. Biodiversity is a key priority at Loxwood Fields. Existing trees and hedgerows have been retained, supported by new planting across the development to increase biodiversity. Bird boxes, bat boxes and insect hotels will also be installed to integrate with new wildlife corridors.

Stuart Fullwood, Thakeham’s Chief of Staff, said: “This latest milestone of handing over 10 homes means that we’re one step closer to delivering a sustainable, infrastructure-led community at Alfold. We believe that housing developments should be designed to complement the wider local landscape and provide accessible natural areas close to people’s homes. Not only does Loxwood Fields reflect this, but the development is the latest example of our commitment to enhancing biodiversity and protecting the environment at our sites.”

Chris Bartlett, Head of Projects and Programmes at Abri, added: “We’re pleased another ten homes are now complete which will make a significant difference to people in need of affordable housing. Warm and sustainable homes are essential ingredients for wellbeing and by working in partnership with Thakeham we’re playing a valuable role in increasing the availability of good quality homes. Abri is committed to providing more than 10,000 homes by 2030 and here in Alfold we hope to support and strengthen the community by helping people and families establish a place they can call home.”

Further handovers at Loxwood Fields are planned for the end of September and end of October, while Thakeham expects to complete all works on site in summer 2025.