Housebuilder invites prospective buyers to mortgage matters event in Hellingly

Taylor Wimpey South Thames is encouraging prospective buyers to visit Swingate Park in Hellingly for on-hand, free expert advice from an independent financial advisor and to view the new homes available to move into now.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

Prospective buyers are encouraged to visit Taylor Wimpey’s Swingate Park, Park Farm, New Road, Hellingly, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 4EW on Saturday 13th September from 10am till 5pm to be a part of the housebuilder’s “mortgage matters” event.

The event takes place after the recent announcement by the Bank of England that the mortgage base rate has been reduced to 4%, which could help to lower mortgage repayments.

Louise Adams, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “We’re looking forward to welcoming customers to our exclusive mortgage matters event at Swingate Park. We have a variety of carefully and thoughtfully designed homes at the development that are suitable for a range of buyers.

A street scene at Taylor Wimpeys Swingate Park development in Hellingly

“With some homes ready to move into this autumn and in light of the recent announcement by the Bank of England, we thought it was a good time to connect our potential buyers with a qualified independent financial advisor so that they can get some specialist financial advice if they feel it can help them during the homebuying process.

“Those looking to make the move to Swingate Park can also speak to our sales team on the day to get some personalised information about the offers and schemes that we have created for buyers and may be available to them, and to book an appointment for an exclusive viewing.”

Swingate Park currently has a range of two, three, and four bedroom homes available, with prices starting from £325,000.

For more information or to book an appointment with our sales team, please visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hailsham/swingate-park or call 01323 407190.