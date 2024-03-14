Housebuilder launches brand new eco home development in West Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The collection of 160 homes will become available to reserve on March 16th and are perfect for those who are looking for a home with ample space and all the perks of energy efficient living. The three, four and five bedroom homes available at Harvest Rise are all part of Redrow’s award winning heritage collection, including the four bedroom Richmond and three bedroom Oxford house types.

Set in a charming West Sussex village with distinct character and amenities right on residents’ doorsteps, Harvest Rise has something to appeal to buyers of all kinds. Potential homebuyers can explore the low maintenance, energy efficient homes available, learn more about the homebuying process onsite and experience first hand what the local community has to offer.

Energy efficient living comes to West Sussex

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redrow's Harvest Rise

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first phase at Harvest Rise consists of 60 new Eco Electric homes all fitted with underfloor heating across the ground floor and air source heat pumps, which are more efficient than gas boilers as a heat pump captures heat that is already present in the environment, the system itself does not burn any fuel and therefore emits no carbon dioxide. The average UK home has an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D while Redrow's Eco Electric homes have a rating of B or higher.

The development launch follows recent research from Redrow which revealed one in five (24%) homeowners in the South of England are now considering moving to a more energy efficient home in order to make savings on their bills. The research also showed that more than a third (37%) of people living in the South would prefer to move to a new build home if they were moving due to their energy efficient features.

Residents can also benefit from the vibrant local area, excellent selection of schools and variety of attractions within easy driving distance.

Cara Lazarevic, Sales Manager at Harvest Rise, comments: “We’re excited to introduce potential homebuyers to our brand-new Harvest Rise development. Located in the tranquil town of Angmering yet with amenities aplenty, this development truly offers the best of both worlds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We build energy efficiency into the fabric of all Redrow homes. The properties at Harvest Rise include air source heat pumps and there are EV chargers throughout the development, helping residents to live more sustainably.

“I encourage anyone interested in seeing what this wonderful development has to offer to get in touch with our friendly and knowledgeable sales team to experience the Redrow difference firsthand and find out how we can help you make the move.”

With a good selection of schools and superb transport links too, Harvest Rise offers a very special kind of living. The development is little more than a 10 minute drive to the beach and has great transport links to nearby towns and cities, with Chichester, Worthing and Brighton all easily accessible via the nearby A27. Those who prefer the train can reach Angmering railway station in around 11 minutes for services to Southampton, Portsmouth, Brighton and London Bridge.