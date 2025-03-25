Housebuilder launches campaign to support buyers in Sussex facing stamp duty increase

Homebuyers in Sussex can avoid the forthcoming stamp duty increase by purchasing a new home with Bellway.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From 1 April, the threshold at which buyers start paying the tax will drop from £250,000 to £125,000 for home movers and from £425,000 to £300,000 for first-time buyers – meaning many will end up paying a higher sum on their purchase.

But Bellway has launched a new campaign to help buyers in Sussex with the rise in stamp duty costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housebuilder is offering to pay up to £25,000 towards customers’ stamp duty bills on selected homes at developments in the county.

Bellway is offering to pay up to £25,000 towards stamp duty costs for customers who reserve a new home with them in Sussex before 30 April.

The contribution can be used to cover stamp duty costs or to top up a customer’s deposit. The offer runs until the end of April.

Daniel Williamson, Sales Director for Bellway South London, said: “The changes to stamp duty which are due to take effect on 1 April will add to the costs faced by people looking to get on or move up the property ladder. In some cases, it could prove the difference between homebuyers going ahead with their planned purchase or deciding to put their home-moving dreams on hold.

“This is why we have decided to launch our new campaign to support those facing higher stamp duty bills as a result of the changes. The incentive will help many people to avoid paying stamp duty altogether while significantly reducing costs for others. We also appreciate that some buyers may need support in other ways, which is why we have introduced a level of flexibility to the offer by allowing buyers to put the money towards their deposit if they wish.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope this offer will enable more people to realise their dream of homeownership and I would encourage any potential buyers to get in touch with our sales teams to find out how they could benefit from the scheme.”

Bellway’s stamp duty incentive is available on selected homes at the following developments:

•Abingworth Fields, Thakeham

•Elizabeth Square, Goring-by-Sea

•Fallow Wood View, Burgess Hill

•Indigo Park, Chichester

•Perceval Grange, Midhurst

•Riverbrook Place, Crawley

•Porters Grove, St Leonards-on-Sea

•Seaford Grange, Seaford

•Langmead Place, Angmering

•Spindrift Park, Pagham

In order to qualify for the stamp duty incentive, customers must reserve their new home before 30 April 2025.

As well as making savings through the stamp duty incentive, Bellway buyers can benefit from the energy savings which come from living in a new-build house. This could save them £979 a year on their utility bills when compared with an existing home.*

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to this, all new homes now being built by Bellway have smart heating thermostats installed as standard**, which have been shown to reduce energy bills by up to 16 per cent.

For more information on developments in the area taking part in Bellway’s stamp duty campaign, visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/buying-with-bellway/our-locations/new-homes-in-south-east-england/new-homes-in-west-sussex.

*Statistic taken from the 2025 ‘Watt a Save’ report published by the Home Builders’ Federation.

**Bellway is installing smart heating thermostats as standard in every home with a build start date from 5 June 2023 onwards.