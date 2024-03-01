Housebuilder launches its latest show home at Fontwell development

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The double fronted detached property includes three bedrooms, a study and a car port. Featuring an open-plan kitchen/dining room, and a separate utility room with access to the rear garden and understairs storage, the home also benefits from a downstairs cloakroom and dual-aspect living area with French doors providing access to the garden.

Upstairs, the first floor offers a study and three bedrooms, a family bathroom and storage provision. Bedrooms one and two both possess an ensuite shower room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder is also offering plot specific incentives on three and four bedroom homes, including The Farringford Plus, where buyers can receive up to £15,000 towards Stamp Duty or deposit contributions if reserved by 30th April 2024.

Fontwell Meadows

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “We are proud to have a selection of show homes to view, giving buyers the chance to look around each property and get a feel of what life could be like at Fontwell Meadows. We have had great success with our previous show home launches, and we expect the latest addition to the development will be just as victorious.

“With incentives of up to £15,000 available across the development, it is an opportune time for first time buyers to buy their first home. If you're seeking a new beginning in a sought-after location, come along to Fontwell Meadows to explore a range of options with our supportive sales team.”

Fontwell, a charming village nestled between the South Downs and the coast, lies just 4 miles west of Arundel. Residents enjoy the quaint village atmosphere with amenities such as a Little Waitrose, local pubs, restaurants, and Fontwell Park racecourse. For outdoor enthusiasts, the nearby Slindon Estate offers picturesque walks and cycle paths.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fontwell Meadows, located a short distance from the coast, maintains a perfect balance by providing a peaceful setting while still offering convenient connections to major cities like London, Brighton, and Portsmouth. Barnham railway station, approximately two miles away, and easy access to the A27 for trips to Chichester, Portsmouth, and Brighton, as well as the M27 for journeys to Southampton, enhance the development's accessibility.

Buyers can now view a range of show homes at Fontwell Meadows including The Farringford, The Farringford Plus, The Charleston, The Charleston Plus, The Parham and The Osbourne. Prices start at £354,950 for a three bedroom semi-detached home with a carport and parking for two cars.