Housebuilder launches Sussex’s first Zero Bills homes in Burgess Hill

The first Zero Bills homes in Sussex, promising free heating, hot water and electricity for at least five years, have been completed by Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, at its Templegate development in Burgess Hill.

The three new homes, which are already occupied by Templegate’s first residents, are the first of 48 Zero Bills homes at the development. Another 15 Zero Bills homes will be ready to move into by spring 2025, along with a further nine net zero carbon homes.

These Zero Bills homes are part of a groundbreaking partnership between Thakeham and Octopus Energy to guarantee no energy bills for homeowners for five years. The high-spec and high-tech homes feature a raft of state-of-the-art clean technology, including solar PV panels, air-source heat pumps, wastewater heat recovery systems and home storage batteries.

Emma Chamberlain, Sales Director at Thakeham, commented: “We’re proud to complete our first Zero Bills homes at Templegate, especially as another energy price cap increase is approaching this month. This is a major milestone for Thakeham and a game-changer for homebuyers in Sussex. These homes offer house buyers complete peace of mind with zero energy bills for at least five years, no matter the government or regulatory changes and regardless of plummeting winter temperatures. Our homes at Templegate are setting a new standard in zero-carbon living by reducing impacts on the grid and the environment.”

Thakeham launches Sussex’s first Zero Bills homes

Thakeham’s Zero Bills homes are part of a wider fully net zero carbon community at Templegate, which features 120 sustainable homes. The flagship scheme will also provide a new children’s playground for the wider community, a nature corridor and additional cycle routes and footpaths to provide sustainable access to local facilities and public transport.

Due to be fully complete in spring 2026, Templegate is a joint venture partnership between Thakeham and housing association Aster Group. Of the 120 homes, 27 will be affordable while a further nine will be available through the government’s First Homes scheme.

The 19-acre site, located between Keymer Road and Folders Lane, benefits from excellent transport links, including nearby bus stops, Burgess Hill train station and access to the A23 and A272 roads. Residents also enjoy close proximity to local schools, amenities and Burgess Hill town centre, making the development ideal for both families and commuters.

Properties range in size from one-bedroom apartments to larger four-bedroom family houses. Incentives are available on selected homes. Homes ready to move into currently start from £450,000 for a two-bed apartment. Incentives are available on selected homes.