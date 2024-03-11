Housebuilder opens show home at Spring Bank Development in Haywards Heath

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The four-bedroom show home’s interiors have been designed by In House Design Co., with an eco-focussed front and back garden created by The Conscious Gardening Co. Located off Lunce’s Hill, the 3.1-acre development currently has a selection of three and four-bedroom family homes. Prices start from £620,000.

The show home has been designed with a family in mind who is keen on outdoor living, with travelling and animals featured in the children's bedrooms. The base colour of ochre is used throughout, complemented by a variety of cobalt blues, sage greens and hot oranges to create a bold and vibrant interior. Bespoke pieces have also been curated, including a saffron velvet bedstead in the principle bedroom, mixed with high street finds. .

The garden has taken inspiration from the Sussex landscape, with woodland and naturalistic planting to honour the local context of the surrounding area. The front garden has a diagonal path leading to the front door, framed with an abundance of planting and two native trees. The spacious back garden is a functional and practical space, with flowing footpaths leading to a lawn and two separate patios, with space for seating and outdoor dining. Throughout the back garden there are ecological features, including bug houses and a water feature, to benefit the local wildlife.

Geoff Potton, Chief Executive at Sigma Homes, said: “We are pleased to be able welcome prospective buyers to our Spring Bank scheme. All the homes have been constructed to a high EPC rating, and this is an opportunity to own a new energy efficient home in Haywards Heath. Set in the fabulous Sussex countryside, it provides rural living but with local amenities close by, including popular local attractions and access to larger towns, cities and the coast. The development has already proved popular, with 30% now reserved and 2 now sold.”

The site benefits from new planting and open green spaces which can be enjoyed by all residents. New walking and cycling routes have been created throughout the development, integrating with existing networks that offer opportunities for sustainable travel choices.

All of the homes have air source heat pumps and EV charging points, to enable residents to significantly lower their carbon footprint. The homes also benefit from contemporary Nobilia kitchens with Bosch appliances, as well as fitted wardrobes in all the double bedrooms. High quality vinyl flooring and carpeting is provided as standard throughout. All homes come with off-road parking, a car port or private garage.

Haywards Heath features an array of local shops, restaurants and bars, green spaces and public footpaths. Local attractions perfect for family days out include Sheffield Park, the National Trust’s Nymans Gardens and House, and Borde Hill Garden. The development is also situated close to the stunning South Downs National Park.

