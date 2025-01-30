Housebuilder submits proposals for further new and affordable homes in North Horsham
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Cala Homes (South Home Counties) has submitted a Reserved Matters application to Horsham District Council to bring new homes to North Horsham. The homebuilder has proposed the delivery of 206 much-needed, high-quality homes on Land North of Horsham (Parcels 5&6), 26 of which will be affordable with a mix of affordable rent and shared ownership options.
Cala’s plans would provide a choice for house hunters, including a range of one- and two-bed flats and one, two-, three-, four- and five-bedroom. The mix of options means there will be suitable homes for first-time buyers, families, and downsizers.
The application is part of a 2,750- home masterplan, and this parcels’ 206 units will deliver much needed new homes and a play area.
All homes on site will be equipped with electric vehicle charging points and air source heat pumps – a low carbon heating solution - to help residents reduce their carbon emissions. Furthermore, the homes will be built with a timber frame which has been shown to have up to 20 per cent less embodied carbon than a typical masonry build. For customers, timber frame could help reduce energy use compared to a traditional masonry structure by offering improved thermal efficiency.
Measures to support wildlife will also be incorporated into the fabric of all homes, including bird nesting features and bat boxes through Cala’s Urban Wildlife Strategy – an initiative to support and enhance local wildlife through simple and effective interventions.
Cala has also made a commitment to establishing a Community Pledge on the new development. Each Pledge will bring together a bespoke programme of activity designed to address specific community needs. Activity could include financial support, volunteering, schools’ programmes and more. These Pledges have been created in collaboration with the local community, and to help further understand local needs, Cala is welcoming thoughts and feedback via [email protected].
Jessica Sparkes, Head of Planning at Cala (South Home Counties) commented: “We’re delighted to submit our proposals for the next high-quality phase to be delivered, adding to the existing Cala homes, infrastructure and benefits that are being delivered across the masterplan.
“Horsham District Council has identified that more than 5,000 new homes are needed across the district before the end of the decade, and these proposals will provide much-needed homes, as well as affordable options.”