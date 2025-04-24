Housebuilder to deliver new affordable homes in Yapton for housing association

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, has signed a Joint Contracts Tribunal (JCT) contract to build a collection of new 100% affordable homes in Yapton, West Sussex for housing association Aster Group.

Comprising 33 timber frame homes, The Stables will be a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses. These homes will be available on an affordable basis, with a forecast for 21 through shared ownership and 12 affordable rent. The homes will feature solar PV panels to deliver high energy performance and two distinct types of bricks and tiles, giving them a unique aesthetic.

Thakeham has played a role in bringing these new homes forward since 2021, when Aster Group first approached the company about working on the project. The two companies have been working collaboratively over the last few years to satisfy the necessary pre-commencement conditions for the scheme, with final approval granted by Arun District Council in late 2024. Thakeham will now build out the scheme under a JCT contract, which facilitates the process of constructing buildings by setting out the responsibilities of all parties within the construction process and their obligations.

Dan Cornelius, Partnerships Director at Thakeham, commented: “The Stables is set to be another great partnership project with Aster Group in West Sussex, having recently completed another affordable home scheme in Petworth and currently being on site with them at our net-zero carbon Templegate development in Burgess Hill in a joint venture agreement. We look forward to continuing our collaboration on The Stables and delivering these 33 much-needed affordable homes to the local Yapton community.”

A site plan for The Stables.

Aster Group’s Chief Investment Officer Amanda Williams added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Thakeham to deliver The Stables. This development will provide much-needed affordable housing options for the Yapton community, helping to address local housing need and supporting families in securing a home they can truly call their own. We look forward to seeing these homes come to life."

The 12 rental properties will be allocated by the local council, while shared ownership options are available directly from Aster Group. Shared ownership is a secure alternative to private renting and provides an affordable way onto – or back onto – the housing ladder. Buyers purchase a share of a property and pay rent on the remaining share. This reduces the size of the initial deposit required and if they want to, purchasers can buy more shares in their property – known as staircasing – eventually leading to full home ownership.

Thakeham expects to start construction on site later in 2025, with an anticipated build duration of just over a year.