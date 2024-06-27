Housebuilder to host incentive open day events in Hassocks
The events will take place on Saturday 29th and Sunday 30th June at the housebuilder's Friars Oak and Ockley Park developments.
Visitors will be able to discover the different ways that Taylor Wimpey could help them find their dream home, including a contribution of up to £15,000* towards a sale.
Taylor Wimpey’s friendly team of Sales Executives will also be on hand to talk through bonus offers and schemes available such as the housebuilders Easymover scheme, which can help homebuyers provisionally reserve a new home - even if their existing property has not been sold yet.
Also available is Taylor Wimpey’s Mortgage Contribution scheme, which will see the developer contribute towards residents' mortgage repayments on a new home.
Mary O'Brien, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey South Thames, said: “Our incentive events this weekend are the perfect opportunity to visit one of our developments in Hassocks and find out about the range of specially created Taylor Wimpey schemes that have been established to support buyers, including our Deposit Top Up scheme and Key Worker Discount. Come and visit us at our developments this weekend and let us take care of your move.”
Taylor Wimpey South Thames is currently building a selection of two, three and four-bedroom homes in Hassocks at its Ockley Park and Friars Oak developments. For more information, visit https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/hassocks.
*T&C's apply, plot specific
