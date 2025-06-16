How downsizing to Cuckfield has played a pivotal part in one couple’s lifestyle change

When retired couple Alison and Nigel Murphy swapped their large home in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales for a contemporary three-bedroom house at Sigma Homes’ Hanlye View development in Cuckfield, they weren’t just downsizing - they were unlocking a new chapter of freedom and enjoying the benefits of living much closer to family.

Nigel says, “The plan to leave Yorkshire and move to Sussex came with concerns, not least the thought of life without our friends and neighbours, but we have found a great sense of community here in Cuckfield.”

Now settled into their new life in leafy West Sussex, the active couple reflect on the move that’s reshaped their priorities. “It was time,” says Alison. “We didn’t need all that space anymore, and Hanlye View offered us something very different – enough space and less demand on our time.”

Previously living in a group of traditional Yorkshire barns, which the couple had sympathetically converted into one striking home, the Murphys were well-versed in design and construction projects.

“In Yorkshire, we worked closely with our architect to transform three derelict Grade II listed stone barns in an area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, into an eight-bedroom contemporary home. Life in the Yorkshire Dales was incredible, but we knew it couldn’t last forever. We were ready for that change, but not at the expense of style and quality.”

It was their eye for detail that first drew them to the Sigma Homes development at Hanlye View. “We viewed several new-build options, but they all felt the same - too dense, too uniform, too soulless”, Alison said “When we first saw Hanlye View, it had immediate appeal.”

Hanlye View, a thoughtfully designed small-scale development in the heart of Cuckfield, is tucked within the picturesque Mid Sussex countryside. With just 10 homes, it struck the perfect balance between intimacy and independence. “We didn’t want to be part of a huge estate. This felt different. There’s character and breathing space,” says Alison.

Their new three-bedroom detached home gave them not only the right amount of space for everyday living and hosting guests, but also the blank canvas they needed to make it their own. The Murphys have already personalised their new home by adding bespoke storage, contemporary furnishings, smart lighting and electric blinds, but their most significant development lies outside in the garden.

The garden has been transformed into a serene outdoor “room” which has become a natural extension of the internal space. Split into zoned areas for dining, relaxation and entertaining, Alison has chosen sleek furniture, low-maintenance Mediterranean-style planting and a spacious patio built with privacy in mind.

“Having that outdoor space was non-negotiable,” says Alison. It’s become our favourite place to relax, entertain and just be.”

The shift from rural Yorkshire to semi-rural Cuckfield was driven in part by the desire to be closer to family, and the change has proven more meaningful than they ever anticipated. “We see our grandchildren so much more now,” Alison shares. “It’s lovely to be around for the everyday things.”

But it wasn’t just about being near loved ones. Cuckfield’s walkable high street, friendly locals and easy access to the countryside have enhanced their day-to-day routine. Among other things, the pair train twice per week with a local personal trainer and enjoy strolling to the village via the Sussex ‘twittens’ - a local dialect word they’ve discovered which refers to small pathways through the countryside - bumping into neighbours they now consider friends.

“We wanted community, but we didn’t expect to feel this welcomed so quickly,” says Nigel. “Having the beautiful Sussex countryside on our doorstep and a lovely village an easy walk away adds a special value”.

In the short time they’ve lived at Hanlye View, downsizing has already given them a greater freedom to travel. “The lock-up-and-leave lifestyle is perfect for us,” Alison explains. “We can pack a bag, close the door and not worry about a thing. That just wasn’t that easy in our old house.”

The journey hasn’t been without minor snags. Having to obtain planning permission for the pergola in their garden due to the house being in a sensitive area was a minor but understandable irritation, but the couple are resolutely upbeat about their experience with Sigma Homes. “Everyone’s been friendly and professional throughout. We appreciate that there will always be snagging-type issues to contend with, but Sigma’s aftersales support representative is always available and interested in resolving issues as they arise,” says Nigel.

For a couple who once thought they’d never leave their Yorkshire home, the transition has felt surprisingly seamless. “We thought it might be difficult to let go of the past and all the space we had in our last home,” Alison reflects, “whilst we miss and treasure the life we had in Yorkshire, it was time to change, and we haven’t regretted it once. This home suits the life we live now - and the one we want to live in the years ahead. We see it as being futureproof for our needs going forward.”

What began as a practical decision has become a turning point. The Murphys have downsized, but in doing so, they’ve maintained their previous quality of life.

“It’s an easier life,” Nigel says, “but it’s not a lesser one. We both really love living here. We feel utterly confident that we made the best decision moving to Hanlye View - for now, and for the future.”

