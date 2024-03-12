​Huge interest expected in substantial Worthing property with no chain

With a guide price of £850,000, the substantial family home in St Lawrence Avenue is chain free. There are six spacious bedrooms, three large reception rooms, two bath/shower rooms, a fully-fitted kitchen and breakfast room, plus a utility room with separate WC.

There is a large back garden, separate garage and space for multiple off-road parking. The agents John Edwards & Co say it is a beautiful property that has been tastefully extended and converted by the present owners. They anticipate a great deal of interest and say viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate what this property has to offer.