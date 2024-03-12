​Huge interest expected in substantial Worthing property with no chain

Offers are invited for this six-bedroom Worthing property in the desirable Thomas A'Becket school catchment area.
Elaine Hammond
By Elaine Hammond
Published 12th Mar 2024, 08:38 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 08:40 GMT

With a guide price of £850,000, the substantial family home in St Lawrence Avenue is chain free. There are six spacious bedrooms, three large reception rooms, two bath/shower rooms, a fully-fitted kitchen and breakfast room, plus a utility room with separate WC.

There is a large back garden, separate garage and space for multiple off-road parking. The agents John Edwards & Co say it is a beautiful property that has been tastefully extended and converted by the present owners. They anticipate a great deal of interest and say viewing is essential in order to fully appreciate what this property has to offer.

All information and images courtesy of Zoopla, where more information about this property, and more images, can be found – along with many more homes in the Worthing area and beyond.

1. St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing

2. St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing

3. St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing

4. St Lawrence Avenue, Worthing

